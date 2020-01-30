News

USCG establishes Super Bowl security zone in Biscayne Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard has partnered with federal, state and local security and law enforcement agencies to establish a marine security zone in connection with Super Bowl-related events in Miami this week.

At a press briefing held Jan. 24, USCG Sector Miami Commander Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian said a 24/7 security zone in Biscayne Bay would be in effect from 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, until 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, the day after the Super Bowl. The zone, which includes the Bayside area, extends from the Venetian Causeway south to the Miami River.

All vessels are required to transit the security zone at a steady, safe speed and may not slow down, stop or anchor except in the case of mechanical failure or other emergencies. Disabled vehicles will be escorted out of the zone.

Boaters are reminded that in the event of an onboard emergency, the quickest way to receive maritime assistance is via VHF Channel 16, the International Distress Channel. Also, any vessel forced to slow or stop in the security zone for any reason must immediately notify the Coast Guard via VHF Channel 16.

Boaters are advised to expect an increase in traffic, both recreational and commercial, throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl. In anticipation of the increased traffic, Capt. Burdian said the USCG was bringing in an extra 250 personnel from across the country.