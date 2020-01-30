The Triton

News

USCG establishes Super Bowl security zone in Biscayne Bay

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Coast Guard has partnered with federal, state and local security and law enforcement agencies to establish a marine security zone in connection with Super Bowl-related events in Miami this week. 

At a press briefing held Jan. 24, USCG Sector Miami Commander Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian said a 24/7 security zone in Biscayne Bay would be in effect from 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, until 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, the day after the Super Bowl. The zone, which includes the Bayside area, extends from the Venetian Causeway south to the Miami River. 

All vessels are required to transit the security zone at a steady, safe speed and may not slow down, stop or anchor except in the case of mechanical failure or other emergencies. Disabled vehicles will be escorted out of the zone. 

Boaters are reminded that in the event of an onboard emergency, the quickest way to receive maritime assistance is via VHF Channel 16, the International Distress Channel. Also, any vessel forced to slow or stop in the security zone for any reason must immediately notify the Coast Guard via VHF Channel 16.

Boaters are advised to expect an increase in traffic, both recreational and commercial, throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl. In anticipation of the increased traffic, Capt. Burdian said the USCG was bringing in an extra 250 personnel from across the country.

Related Posts...
Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness
By Dorie Cox November saw motoryachts Lohengrin, a 161-foot Trinity, Read more...
Iridium authorized to provide GMDSS service
Iridium is now the second mobile satellite system to be Read more...
Numarine sells five XP units
Numarine, a shipyard in Istanbul that builds yachts to 147 Read more...
M/Y Anodyne refit at a standstill at Derecktor
By Lucy Chabot Reed Work on M/Y Anodyne -- a Read more...
Military exercises to affect GPS signals
GPS reception may be unavailable or unreliable over a large Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

The Australian bushfires sparked the crew of M/Y Elixir, a 180-foot (55m) Amels, to host a Sausage Sizzle fundraiser while docked in …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness

Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness

By Dorie Cox November saw motoryachts Lohengrin, a 161-foot Trinity, and M/Y Reflection, a 107-foot Christensen, go up in flames in a …

| , | 1 Comment
Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Yachts sold M/Y Gitana, a 132-foot (40.2m) Benetti launched in 2017, sold by Merle Wood & Associates broker John Cohen, who …

| , | 0 Comments
Stew Cues: Checklists help interior team stay on task for guest arrivals

Stew Cues: Checklists help interior team stay on task for guest arrivals

Stew Cues: by Alene Keenan At this time of year, season is in full swing. Yachts have moved into position,  and you’ve probably …

| , | 0 Comments