Volvo Penta’s IPS now available for semi-displacement yachts

Engine manufacturer Volvo Penta has expanded its line to address the needs of semi-displacement yachts.

According to a company press release, the updated D13 IPS 1350 SD – an inboard performance system, or IPS, for semi-displacement yachts – is designed with a torque curve that has been modified to cope with higher thrust loads at slower speeds. It also has a wider speed range, down from 25 knots to 19 knots.

Also, two new propellers, the QS4 and QS5, have been added to Volvo Penta’s Q-series exclusively for use with the new D13 IPS 1350 SD.

The updated D13 IPS 1350 SD.

“Recently, we have seen a trend of larger yachts going down in speed,” stated Björn Rönnvall, product manager with Volvo Penta. “We wanted to be able to bring the benefits of our IPS system to these larger, slower semi-displacement yachts and that is what we have achieved with this update.”

According to the company, the key advantages of the Volvo Penta IPS are increased fuel efficiency and longer range. The individually steerable IPS drives, controlled by joystick, allow the yacht to navigate tight spaces and maintain stability in all sea conditions. These advantages were previously not available for larger semi-displacement yachts.

The Absolute Navetta 73, ISA 93 Extra and the Arcadia Sherpa XL are all powered by the new edition IPS 1350 SD, as well as the Mangusta 33, expected to be unveiled this year.

“We can now offer our IPS system to a wider and larger size range of yachts than ever before,” stated Rönnvall.

For more information, visit volvopenta.com.