The Triton

News

Weather service available with limited internet

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Weather Routing Inc., a marine meteorological consulting firm based in Glen Falls, New York, recently launched OnBoard, a software program that allows clients with limited bandwidth and connectivity to view weather and oceanographic data and to create and compare routes without the need of a constant internet connection.

Since 1961, WRI has provided customized routing/forecast services to the commercial shipping, cruise and yacht sectors. The company also offers weather information through its online service, SeaWeather (seaweather.net).

Subscribers can perform a one-time download of the new software (compatible with Mac or Windows desktop devices) while in port from their online account. They then can receive data files, which are delivered via e-mail up to four times a day (frequency can be changed based on preference). These files are then automatically imported into the software.

Complimentary trials of SeaWeather and the OnBoard software are offered without any obligation to subscribe. 

For more information, visit wriwx.com.

Related Posts...
Next Triton Event: Feb. 5 with The Yacht Group
On the first Wednesday in February (Feb. 5), we head Read more...
Nautical Ventures named ‘Top 100’ dealer
Dania Beach, Florida-based Nautical Ventures Group has been named one Read more...
MIASF names Lori Wheeler vice president
Lori Wheeler is now vice president of the Marine Industries Read more...
CMC Marine has new international team
Buddy Morgan has been named sales director of CMC Marine Read more...
CNI hires new yacht management director
Camper & Nicholsons has hired Gianfranco di Costanzo as director Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

M/Y Anodyne refit at a standstill at Derecktor

M/Y Anodyne refit at a standstill at Derecktor

By Lucy Chabot Reed Work on M/Y Anodyne -- a massive refit of a small-ish yacht designed to make it bigger -- was halted on Aug. 13. …

| , | 5 Comments
Medieval sites, modern marinas lure yachts to Split

Medieval sites, modern marinas lure yachts to Split

Story and photos by Alison Gardner After four visits to the Croatian Adriatic coast in 10 years, I am convinced that it is a yachting …

| , | 0 Comments
Diver assesses Bahamas reefs after hurricane

Diver assesses Bahamas reefs after hurricane

Story and photos by Kevin Davidson Some time has passed and our memories of Hurricane Dorian are perhaps fading away a bit. The scenes …

| , | 0 Comments
Triton networks with Culinary Convenience

Triton networks with Culinary Convenience

More than 250 yacht captains, crew and industry professionals gathered for our first Triton Networking of 2020 at Culinary Convenience, a …

| , , | 0 Comments