Weather service available with limited internet

Posted on by in Business

Weather Routing Inc., a marine meteorological consulting firm based in Glen Falls, New York, recently launched OnBoard, a software program that allows clients with limited bandwidth and connectivity to view weather and oceanographic data and to create and compare routes without the need of a constant internet connection.

Since 1961, WRI has provided customized routing/forecast services to the commercial shipping, cruise and yacht sectors. The company also offers weather information through its online service, SeaWeather (seaweather.net).

Subscribers can perform a one-time download of the new software (compatible with Mac or Windows desktop devices) while in port from their online account. They then can receive data files, which are delivered via e-mail up to four times a day (frequency can be changed based on preference). These files are then automatically imported into the software.

Complimentary trials of SeaWeather and the OnBoard software are offered without any obligation to subscribe.

For more information, visit wriwx.com.