Yacht agency adds to team

United Island & Yacht, a Fort Lauderdale-based yacht agency, has recently added Mariah Brown to its South Florida team. 

Originally from Illinois, Brown will join Laura Garcia-Bartenfelder to lead the Fort Lauderdale office. She brings more than eight years of business-to-business sales and consulting experience in the software and yachting industries, according to a company press release.

United Island & Yacht, a sister company of United Shipping in Nassau, Bahamas, specializes in vessels above 160 feet. The agency’s services include U.S. and Bahamas customs and immigration clearance, ENOA procedures, U.S. and Bahamas visas for yacht crew, itinerary planning, bunkering, provisioning, and Bahamas charter license.

With offices in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as in Harbour

Island and Nassau, Bahamas, UIY services the entire East Coast of the U.S. and every island in the Bahamas. For more information, visit unitedislandandyacht.com.

