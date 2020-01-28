Yacht crew compete, learn in Caribbean Crewfest
Yacht crew from several vessels kept busy in January with education and exercise during the 5th annual Caribbean Crewfest hosted by Acrew.
The four-day event brought together speakers and crew at Yacht Haven Grande Marina in St. Thomas, USVI, on Jan. 14-17. Photos provided
