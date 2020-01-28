The Triton

Gallery

Yacht crew compete, learn in Caribbean Crewfest

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Yacht crew from several vessels kept busy in January with education and exercise during the 5th annual Caribbean Crewfest hosted by Acrew.

The four-day event brought together speakers and crew at Yacht Haven Grande Marina in St. Thomas, USVI, on Jan. 14-17. Photos provided

Related Posts...
Sip and See event at Bluewater Books and Charts
Fort Lauderdale-based Bluewater Books and Charts hosted a Sip and Read more...
FLIBS19: Yachts in Lauderdale Marine Center on show for Kids in Distress
Yacht crew offered tours for guests during Elevate, a Kids Read more...
FLIBS19: National Marine Suppliers poker run rides for charity
National Marine Suppliers’ 12th annual poker run took off for Read more...
Med season wrap-up party with Estela
To wrap up another Mediterranean yachting season and to ring Read more...
Yacht captains take to the water for relay race at Benetti Yachtmasters
About two dozen yacht captains joined Benetti executives and sponsors Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

The Australian bushfires sparked the crew of M/Y Elixir, a 180-foot (55m) Amels, to host a Sausage Sizzle fundraiser while docked in …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness

Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness

By Dorie Cox November saw motoryachts Lohengrin, a 161-foot Trinity, and M/Y Reflection, a 107-foot Christensen, go up in flames in a …

| , | 0 Comments
Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Yachts sold M/Y Gitana, a 132-foot (40.2m) Benetti launched in 2017, sold by Merle Wood & Associates broker John Cohen, who …

| , | 0 Comments
Stew Cues: Checklists help interior team stay on task for guest arrivals

Stew Cues: Checklists help interior team stay on task for guest arrivals

Stew Cues: by Alene Keenan At this time of year, season is in full swing. Yachts have moved into position,  and you’ve probably …

| , | 0 Comments