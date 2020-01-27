Where in the World

Zeelander launches North American branch

Dutch builder Zeelander Yachts recently launched Zeelander North America. Based in Fort Lauderdale, the new branch will have sales and service functions at various locations along the U.S. East Coast.

Anthony Baranello will run the shipyard’s new branch, which will help American clients with sales and technical support, according to a company press release.

“I come to Zeelander from 30 years in the oil trading business, a field requiring the highest levels of performance and reliability,” Baranello stated. “We aim to direct those standards toward fully engaging with every current, past and future owner of a fine Zeelander yacht. Our goal is understanding every element of their yachting life, and how we can help improve it.”

Zeelander North America’s team also includes yachting professionals Dave Mallach, who will lead the sales team, and Charles Jenkins and Jake Rotunno, who handle service and technical support, along with sales.

“We are very much looking forward to showing our new inventory boats — a Zeelander Z55 with a new-style interior for delivery this April, and a 40-knot ZeelanderZ72 arriving at the end of the year,” Baranello stated. “We are building out a no-compromise, full-service network in the USA to support these yachts, and all Zeeland owners.”