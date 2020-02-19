The Triton

Australia to honor Apprentice of the Year

The annual Australian Marine Industry Awards will include a new category this year: the Apprentice of the Year, recognizing apprentices for outstanding performance and commitment to the country’s marine industry.

According to the Australian International Marine Export Group, the new award is part of the group’s strategic focus on recruitment and training for the marine industry.

Applicants for the inaugural Apprentice of the Year award will initially be assessed at a state level, with all finalists being invited to attend the awards ceremony in May. The winner will receive a trip to Amsterdam (including flights, accommodations and transfers) to attend the 2020 METSTrade show in November.

“I strongly encourage senior management and key industry players to support this new award and the lifeblood of our industry, ensuring our skilled workers are maintained and recognized for their contribution to the success of the Australian marine industry,” AIMEX CEO David Good stated.

The full lineup of awards will be presented at the annual Australian International Marine Industry Gala Dinner on May 19 at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort. Award application forms and more details are available at www.asmex-conference.com.au/awards. Submissions close on April 9. 

