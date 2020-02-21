News

Bellingham owner takes over as CEO

The owner and chairman of Washington-based Bellingham Marine, a marina design-build construction company, has taken over as CEO.

Joe Ueberroth succeeded former president and CEO Everett Babbitt after he retired on Dec. 31. Babbitt continues to serve as a director of the company.

Babbitt joined Bellingham Marine in 1984 as a sales representative, served in a number of roles and was ultimately named president and CEO in 2004. Under his leadership, the company’s annual revenues tripled.

Former CEO Everett Babbitt, left, and current CEO Joe Ueberroth

“We have worked hard to attract and retain the best talent in the industry, and over the last several years, I have focused my energy on developing the next generation,” Babbitt said in a press release. “I am confident that we have the strongest team in our history to lead us forward.”

Ueberroth joined the Bellingham board in 1997 and acquired the company in 2006.

“We have been extremely fortunate to have Everett at the helm of our company for the better part of the last two decades,” he said. “Having him continue on as a member of our board and available for special projects provides our team with confidence that we will take this transition in stride.”

Bellingham Marine specializes in floating docks, platforms and wave attenuation systems for marinas worldwide, including Port Forum in Barcelona, Fort Lauderdale’s Bahia Mar Marina, Rybovich in West Palm Beach, Ocean Reef Marina in Key Largo, Albany Marina and Chub Cay Marina in the Bahamas, and Marina Di Loano in Italy.