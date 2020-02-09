The Triton

Where in the World

Benetti launches first Diamond 145 unit

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Benetti launched its first Diamond 145 unit in Viareggio on Jan. 25. 

Azimut Benetti Group President Paolo Vitelli welcomed authorities, the public, suppliers and the company’s workers and office staff to watch M/Y Ink, a 144-foot (44m) fiberglass vessel, move down the slipway into the water for the first time.

“Diamond 145 springs from a project with a mission to improve life on board, not only for owners and guests, but for all the crew, too,” said designer Giorgio M. Cassetta, who worked on the yacht’s exteriors. “The sheer size of the yacht has made it possible to adopt an impressively ergonomic approach that ensures a majestic stance, while embracing ultra-modern details combined with a style that reflects the concept of a timeless yacht.”

The Diamond 145, sold thanks to the brokerages Domeyachts and The Doc Yacht Services, has a fiberglass hull, gross tonnage of 456 metric tons, and range of 3,600nm at a cruising speed of 11 knots. According to Benetti, it’s the only fiberglass yacht of this size available on the market. Ink is one of two units sold so far.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Top Shelf: Thai immersion yields tasty results

Top Shelf: Thai immersion yields tasty results

Top Shelf: by Chef Tim MacDonald Living life large, like Paul Gauguin, I have based myself in the Bing Lee 3 love shack on the tropical …

| , | 0 Comments
Triton networks with The Yacht Group

Triton networks with The Yacht Group

More than 225 yacht captains, crew and industry professionals gathered on 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale for Triton Networking with The …

| , , | 0 Comments
From the Bridge: Yacht captains cautious to comment on bad behavior

From the Bridge: Yacht captains cautious to comment on bad behavior

From the Bridge: by Dorie Cox A yacht engineer wrote in to The Triton that he had been watching boats speed through the harbor in St. …

| , | 2 Comments
Master convicted for delayed report of engine failure

Master convicted for delayed report of engine failure

The master of tanker Asphalt Spirit was fined 3,000 Australian dollars after failing to immediately report a main engine breakdown that …

| , | 0 Comments