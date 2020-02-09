Where in the World

Benetti launches first Diamond 145 unit

Benetti launched its first Diamond 145 unit in Viareggio on Jan. 25.

Azimut Benetti Group President Paolo Vitelli welcomed authorities, the public, suppliers and the company’s workers and office staff to watch M/Y Ink, a 144-foot (44m) fiberglass vessel, move down the slipway into the water for the first time.

“Diamond 145 springs from a project with a mission to improve life on board, not only for owners and guests, but for all the crew, too,” said designer Giorgio M. Cassetta, who worked on the yacht’s exteriors. “The sheer size of the yacht has made it possible to adopt an impressively ergonomic approach that ensures a majestic stance, while embracing ultra-modern details combined with a style that reflects the concept of a timeless yacht.”

The Diamond 145, sold thanks to the brokerages Domeyachts and The Doc Yacht Services, has a fiberglass hull, gross tonnage of 456 metric tons, and range of 3,600nm at a cruising speed of 11 knots. According to Benetti, it’s the only fiberglass yacht of this size available on the market. Ink is one of two units sold so far.