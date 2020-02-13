Where in the World

Bradford buys Pipewelder property

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale Yacht Harbor, owner of Bradford Marine, has announced an agreement with Pipewelders Inc. to buy Billfish Marina and all affiliated companies, including Pipewelders Marine, P&R Canvas and High Seas Technology.

The cash acquisition is expected to close in April, according to a company press release. Both properties are to continue operations as normal and will retain the “Bradford Marine,” “Billfish Marine” and affiliate names under FLYH ownership.

In acquiring Bradford Marine one year ago, Fort Lauderdale Yacht Harbor COO Michael Kelly said he and his father, CEO John Kelly, had looked forward to becoming a part of the Fort Lauderdale marine community and helping to grow the marine industry’s $8.9 billion economic impact in Broward County.

“Entering into a purchase contract for the purchase of Billfish Marina and its affiliated companies reinforces our commitment to those stated goals,” Michael Kelly stated.

Trey Irvine, president of Billfish Marina/Pipewelders Inc., said the acquisition will enhance the customer experience and create growth opportunities for employees at Billfish Marina, Pipewelders Marine, P&R Canvas and High Seas Technology.

“I can see that John and Michael Kelly are committed to the same high standards my father and I had building Billfish Marina and our other companies to what they are today,” Irvine stated. He will continue as an adviser to the Kellys after the transaction closes.

Both Bradford Marine and Billfish Marina are full-service boatyards on the New River in Fort Lauderdale, Billfish just to the east, separated from Bradford by Yacht Management South Florida. For more information, visit bradford-marine.com.