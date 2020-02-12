The Triton

BWA opens new office in Istanbul

BWA Yachting, a global yacht agency and yachting services provider, has opened a new office at West Istanbul Marina in Istanbul, Turkey. 

The marina, which is a port of entry, has 600 moorings, 155,000 square meters of surface mooring, and onsite facilities that include workshops, restaurants, shops, fitness facilities and a beach club.

“Our new office is located on the Bosphorus, which connects the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, and we are optimistic about the new opportunities Istanbul brings in terms of business,” said Ugur Kara, managing partner of BWA Yachting Turkey.

Adding to existing offices in Gocek, Marmaris, Bodrum Yalikavak and Bodrum Center, as well as headquarters in Kusadasi, the new Istanbul office is expected to help meet a growing demand, according to a company press release. Service users can get help with everything from berthing reservations, bunkering and provisioning to itinerary advice. Other services include help with clearance procedures, logistics and technical issues.

For more information, visit bwayachting.com.

