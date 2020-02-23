Where in the World

Crew Eye: A successful catch and release, times three

Posted on by in Crew Eye

Chef Chris Parthemore, left, and First Mate Tom Robertson at anchor just outside Gustavia, St. Barts, in February.

“Tom got the first fish on, it was his first tarpon,” Parthemore wrote to The Triton. “After a few nice jumps and about a 15 minute fight, I was able to land it, still in my chef whites. Our guest hooked up about 10 minutes into Tom’s fight, which made things interesting. He then landed the next two with the help of Tom and myself.

Chef Chris Parthemore, left, and First Mate Tom Robertson. Photo provided

“All fish were safely released unharmed, hence our name M/Y Release Me,” he said. “Nothing better than when my two passions collide.”