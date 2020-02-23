The Triton

Where in the World

Crew Eye: A successful catch and release, times three

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Chris Parthemore, left, and First Mate Tom Robertson at anchor just outside Gustavia, St. Barts, in February.

“Tom got the first fish on, it was his first tarpon,” Parthemore wrote to The Triton. “After a few nice jumps and about a 15 minute fight, I was able to land it, still in my chef whites. Our guest hooked up about 10 minutes into Tom’s fight, which made things interesting. He then landed the next two with the help of Tom and myself. 

Chef Chris Parthemore, left, and First Mate Tom Robertson. Photo provided

“All fish were safely released unharmed, hence our name M/Y Release Me,” he said. “Nothing better than when my two passions collide.”

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Triton Networking returns to Sirocco Marine in March

Triton Networking returns to Sirocco Marine in March

The Triton hosts its monthly networking events on the first and third Wednesdays of every month during season, and always from 6-8 p.m. …

| , | 0 Comments
Triton networks with Lewis Marine

Triton networks with Lewis Marine

Nearly 250 yacht captains, crew and industry folks stopped by Triton Networking with Lewis Marine Supply last night to check out the …

| , | 1 Comment
Dublin’s warm Irish welcome begins with the Dun Laoghaire Marina

Dublin’s warm Irish welcome begins with the Dun Laoghaire Marina

By Alison Gardner During an August visit to Ireland last year, I stopped by the country’s largest marina where superyachts tie up …

| , , | 0 Comments
New shiplift in, construction underway at RMK

New shiplift in, construction underway at RMK

Story and photos by Dorie Cox Construction and upgrades at RMK Merrill-Stevens Shipyard are nearly complete, with a grand reopening of …

| , | 0 Comments