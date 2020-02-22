Career

Crew’s Mess: Chocolate truffle cookies

Crew’s Mess: by Capt. John Wampler

From time to time, I find a conundrum when it comes to epicurean delights. Take, for instance, truffles.

Ask a chef at a fine restaurant to describe a truffle, and they will wax poetic about an expensive fungus that grows beneath oak trees in France and is found by pet pigs.

Now, ask a pastry chef to describe a truffle, and they will describe a soft-centered confection coated in tempered chocolate. So, the only determination I can come up with is that a truffle is both: a fungus and a chocolate delight.

With leftover ingredients from last month’s brownie recipe, and Valentine’s Day being the No. 1 day on which chocolate is gifted, I will show you how to make a delicious and easy chocolate truffle cookie.

This recipe uses relatively little flour, resulting in dense, fudge-like cookies. They keep well in the freezer – but you may have a hard time waiting for them to thaw before you eat them.

INGREDIENTS

Four 1-ounce squares unsweetened chocolate, chopped

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

6 tablespoons butter

3 eggs

1 cup white sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoons salt

PREPARATION

In the microwave or in a metal bowl over a pan of simmering water, melt unsweetened chocolate, 1 cup of the chocolate chips and the butter, stirring occasionally until smooth. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

In a large bowl, whip eggs and sugar until thick and pale, about 2 minutes. Stir in the vanilla and the chocolate mixture until well mixed.

Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt; gradually stir into the chocolate mixture.

Fold in remaining 1 cup chocolate chips.

Cover dough and chill for at least an hour or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 F (175 C).

Using a medium cookie scoop, roll chilled dough into 1-inch balls. Dredge the top of the balls in sprinkles, macadamia nuts, or leave plain.

Place on parchment paper-covered cookie sheets so they are 2 inches apart. Note: It is easier to roll dough if you keep your hands slightly moistened.

Bake for 11-14 minutes in the preheated oven.

Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.

Capt. John Wampler (yachtaide.com) has worked on yachts for more than 30 years. His recipes are casual enough for anyone to prepare. Comments are welcome below.