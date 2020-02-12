The Triton

Feadship launches 99.95m Moonrise

Feadship recently announced the Feb. 7 launch of M/Y Moonrise, the largest superyacht by waterline length built in the Netherlands to date. 

The yacht’s extended autonomy, a long cruising range, streamlined hull design and cutting-edge wastewater processing and storage facilities set a new benchmark for efficiency, according to a Feadship press release.

At 328 feet (99.95m) with a 51-foot (15.5m) beam, the yacht’s Studio De Voogt design includes interior space for 16 people in eight staterooms. Rémi Tessier Design has styled a minimalistic interior. Accommodations for up to 32 crew are also high-end, according to Feadship. 

Twin MTU engines power Moonrise up to 19.5 knots, with a cruising speed of 16 knots. Exhaust gas treatment has been fitted to the main engines, in addition to the Feadship proprietary generator exhaust cleaning system.

Propeller and appendages have been designed to ensure minimum noise levels underwater, reducing both the yacht’s impact as well as interior sound levels.

A heat recovery system installed on the generators allows Moonrise’s jacuzzi to be warmed using less electrical power. And an ECO-certified system for dynamic positioning facilitates the most energy-saving generator use in this mode.

For more information, visit www.feadship.nl.

