Hatteras names new CEO, CFO

Hatteras – Cabo Yachts has named board member Gary Smith as chief executive officer and Dave Goodman as chief financial officer of New Bern, North Carolina-based Hatteras Yachts.

The company, which builds luxury motor yachts of 60-105 feet and sportfishing yachts of 41-70 feet, pioneered the production of large offshore fiberglass powerboats, beginning with its first model, Knit Wits, in 1959, according to a company press release.

Smith, who has been advising the company as a board member, joins Hatteras’ management having most recently led the renewal and sale of Polartec, the global manufacturer of technical and performance fabrics. Previously, Smith served as president of Timberland’s Outdoor Group, and was a partner at McKinsey & Co. He succeeds Kelly Grindle, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities after helping guide Hatteras through a renewal phase.

Goodman brings years of industry experience, including as CFO of yacht manufacturer The Hinckley Company. His career began at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and he also served as CFO of Christie’s International and VP of Sony Music Entertainment.

“We are delighted to welcome these highly accomplished professionals to the Hatteras team,” stated Gregory L. Segall, CEO of Hatteras’ controlling shareholder Versa Capital Management.

For more information, visit hatterasyachts.com.