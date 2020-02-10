Where in the World

Heesen launches second hybrid yacht

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

Heesen has launched a second hybrid yacht in the 164-foot (50m) 5000 aluminum FDHF class with a propulsion package that combines conventional diesel propulsion with diesel-electric, according to a company press release.

YN 19150, Project Electra, is the successor to M/Y Home, which received international accolades for its innovative and eco-friendly propulsion system and fast displacement hull design.

After the commissioning of its systems, Project Electra will undergo sea trials in the North Sea. The yacht is due for delivery in April.

