Inmarsat, ITC Global team up to expand services

Inmarsat and ITC Global have announced a five-year strategic partnership that will enable the organizations to combine their services to offer broadband connectivity and connectivity solutions to customers in the maritime, yachting and offshore energy sectors.

ITC Global will offer Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress service, incorporating the Ka-band solution into its existing range of Ku-band connectivity services. Fleet Xpress is powered by the Global Xpress Ka-band network, combined with the reliability of Inmarsat’s flagship FleetBroadband L-band service.

Delivering high data speeds, continuous connectivity and guaranteed performance, the Ka-band service – which is now installed on over 8,000 vessels – sets a new standard for maritime global communications, according to the two companies. Benefits include affordable voice calls, multiple voice options for crew and operations, and high-speed broadband for internet access, plus 24/7 online support. For offshore clients, Fleet Xpress provides added subscription flexibility to meet seasonal and short-term demand changes.

“Using our combined expertise of Ku-, L- and Ka-bands, we will be well-positioned to meet the individual demands of maritime and offshore customers,” stated Ian Dawkins, CEO at ITC Global. “The agreement will enable us to extract further value from the synergies between our organizations and leverage our mutual technology and product innovations to fully support the operational requirements of customers.”