Latest in the brokerage fleet: Global sells; Elements listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Global, a 220-foot (67m) workboat built by U.S. yard Bender in 1982 and converted into an expedition yacht by Shadow Marine in 2007, sold by United Yacht Sales broker Christopher Cooke, who represented the seller, and Camper & Nicholsons Asia, which brought the buyer. Asking price was $6.99 million.

M/Y Sotavento, a 164-foot (50m) Benetti launched in 1999, sold by IYC brokers Frank Grzeszczak and Frank Grzeszczak Jr., and Worth Avenue broker Shannon McCoy, who represented the seller, and Parsifal Yachting broker Nicholas Hidiroglou, who brought the buyer. Asking price was $9.9 million.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Elements, a 262-foot (80m) yacht launched by Yachtley Shipyard in 2019, listed with Camper & Nicholsons.

Project Triton, a 164-foot (50m) Heesen motor yacht ready for delivery Feb. 28, no longer under offer and listed with Heesen broker Thom Conboy for €33.9 million.

A 139-foot (42.5m) full-custom new-build project by Feadship has been sold by Camper & Nicholsons broker Alex Lees-Buckley to a repeat client with eight previous new build projects at de Vries. Delivery scheduled for summer 2022.

M/Y You & G, a 130-foot (39.5m) Mangusta launched in 2009, jointly listed with IYC and Ultimate Yachts Consulting for €8.09 million.

M/Y RJ, a 103.6-foot (31.57m) Arcadia A105 launched in 2018, listed with Camper & Nicholsons for €7.9 million.

M/Y C, a 100-foot (30.6m) Custom Line launched in 2014, listed with IYC broker Scott Jones for $5.5 million.

M/Y The Program, a 97-foot (30m) Hargrave launched in 2006, listed with Merle Wood & Associates for just under $3.3 million.

S/Y Tahia (formerly L’Oréal), an 85-foot (25.7m) racing sloop built by Gamelin Shipyard in 2001, listed with BGYB for €389,000.