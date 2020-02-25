Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Okto sells; Protect 136 listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Okto, a 219-foot (66.4m) ISA launched in 2014, sold by Camper & Nicholsons broker Alex Lees-Buckley.

S/Y Shamanna, a 115-foot (35m) Nautor Swan built in 2016, sold by Northrop & Johnson broker Joost Goverts, who represented the seller. Asking price was €12.5 million.

M/Y Miss II, a 78-foot (24m) Jaguar built in 2011, sold by Northrop & Johnson broker Joost Goverts.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Protect 136, a 93-foot (28.45m) Cantieri Navali Rizzardi launched in 1999, now listed with IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos for €1.2 million.