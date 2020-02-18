The Triton

Where in the World

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: New Amels sold; M4, Seagull of Cayman listed

Posted on
Yachts sold

Project Witchcraft, a 197-foot (60m) Amels 60 Limited Edition new build, with Sean Moran of Moran Yacht & Ship representing the buyer and supervising the build. Delivery is expected in autumn 2022.

M/Y T6, a 159-foot (48.5m) expedition yacht built by Flyghtship in New Zealand in 2007, by Ocean Independence broker Thom Conboy, who represented the seller, and Merle Wood of Merle Wood & Associates who brought the buyer. Asking price was $15.95 million. 

M/Y Lady Ellen II, a 158-foot (48.2m) CRN launched in 1996, by Burgess, who represented the seller, and Northrop & Johnson broker Ed Dickinson, who brought the buyer. Asking price was €5.95 million.

M/Y Tommy Belle (formerly JBH), a 116-foot (35.5m) Lubeck launched in 2011, sold by IYC broker Kevin Bonnie. Asking price was €6.9 million.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y M4, a 132-foot (40m) Trident launched 1999, listed with IYC broker Mark Elliott for $6 million.

M/Y Seagull of Cayman, a 131-foot (40m) classic Feadship launched in 1980, listed with IYC broker Kevin Bonnie for €5.4 million.

M/Y What a Country, a 121-foot (36.8m) Benetti launched in 2011, listed with Reel Deal Yachts for just under $9.5 million.

S/Y Sojana, a 115-foot (35m) Farr Yacht Design custom ketch built by Fast Cruising Ltd/Green Marine in 2003, listed with YPI broker Will Bishop for €6.75 million.

M/Y Arkadia, a 112-foot (34m) Sanlorenzo launched in 2018, listed with Denison broker David Johnson for just under $11 million.

M/Y Platinum Princess, a 105-foot (32m) Heesen launched in 1988, listed with Merle Wood & Associates broker Iain Lawrie for just under $1.2 million.

M/Y Stephanie, an 85-foot (26m) Princess launched in 2011, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Kristen Klein for $2.5 million.

M/Y Dash, a 79-foot (24m) Leopard launched in 2007, listed with IYC brokers Michel Chryssicopoulos and Frank Grzeszczak Jr. for just under $1.1 million.

