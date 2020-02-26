The Triton

Where in the World

LMC on track with The Carlyle Group

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

By Dorie Cox

It was four years ago that The Carlyle Group sparked concern with its purchase of Lauderdale Marine Center on the New River in Fort Lauderdale. Some in the yacht industry feared the repair facility and shipyard would turn to condominiums under the global asset manager’s ownership.

Instead, the company has invested $35 million into improvements and equipment, according to LMC president Doug West.

“We got a lot of hate mail in the beginning,” West said of the transition. But high customer retention numbers speak to customer satisfaction, he said.

About 75 industry professionals attended an event last night (Feb. 25) at YOT Bar & Kitchen on the floating dock to see a video of the yard’s history and hear about upgrades including its designation as a U.S. Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), new docks for larger yachts, new boat lifts, and new parking areas.

Dorie Cox is editor of The Triton. Comments are welcome below.

Share This Post

About Dorie Cox

Dorie Cox is editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Dorie Cox →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Recent yacht fires a warning: Know your insurance details

Recent yacht fires a warning: Know your insurance details

By Dorie Cox No one wants to burn through a $20 million loss like the 102-foot M/Y Polar Bear in a San Diego shipyard in 2014. The …

| , | 0 Comments
France, Italy change Med charter VAT laws

France, Italy change Med charter VAT laws

By Sara Ammannati and Camille Penquerch January was a month of significant changes for charter activity in the Mediterranean following …

| , , | 0 Comments
Crew Eye: A successful catch and release, times three

Crew Eye: A successful catch and release, times three

Chef Chris Parthemore, left, and First Mate Tom Robertson at anchor just outside Gustavia, St. Barts, in February. “Tom got the first …

| , | 0 Comments
Triton networks with Lewis Marine

Triton networks with Lewis Marine

Nearly 250 yacht captains, crew and industry folks stopped by Triton Networking with Lewis Marine Supply last night to check out the …

| , | 1 Comment