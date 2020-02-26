Where in the World

LMC on track with The Carlyle Group

Posted on by in Marinas and Shipyards

By Dorie Cox

It was four years ago that The Carlyle Group sparked concern with its purchase of Lauderdale Marine Center on the New River in Fort Lauderdale. Some in the yacht industry feared the repair facility and shipyard would turn to condominiums under the global asset manager’s ownership.

Instead, the company has invested $35 million into improvements and equipment, according to LMC president Doug West.

“We got a lot of hate mail in the beginning,” West said of the transition. But high customer retention numbers speak to customer satisfaction, he said.

About 75 industry professionals attended an event last night (Feb. 25) at YOT Bar & Kitchen on the floating dock to see a video of the yard’s history and hear about upgrades including its designation as a U.S. Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), new docks for larger yachts, new boat lifts, and new parking areas.

