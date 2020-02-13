Boat Show News

Miami20: Dignitaries open Miami Yacht Show

With a red carpet laid to welcome visitors for the 32nd Miami Yacht Show on Feb. 13, several organizers and a local politician spoke in a short ceremony attended by the media before the gates opened.

After recognition for the hard work of people involved in bringing the show together, Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa; Paul Flannery, executive director of IYBA, the International Yacht Brokers Association, which co-ownsthe show with Informa; and Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell joined others to cut a string of nautical signal flags to open the show.

The Miami Yacht Show runs through Monday.