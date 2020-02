Boat Show News

Miami20: ISS hosts members aboard Usher

It felt as though hundreds of guests filed through the 154-foot Delta M/Y Usher on Thursday night for the International Superyacht Society’s annual member reception.

Part of Fleet Miami, Usher’s crew and her owner Michael Saylor were on hand to welcome guests and mingle with association members and guests.

Photos by Dorie Cox and Lucy Reed