Miami20: Miami Yacht Show sets up for second year downtown

By Dorie Cox

The Miami Yacht Show will return to downtown Miami for the second year with nearly 60 boats over 100 feet. After decades in Miami Beach along Collins Avenue, the annual show moved to the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway at the Venetian Causeway last year.

“Everyone is optimistic for a good show,” said Paul Flannery, executive director of IYBA, the International Yacht Brokers Association, which is co-owner of the show with Informa. The addition of indoor tent space for vendors last year “gave a more rounded consumer experience to the yacht show.”

Superyacht Miami, the connected yacht show to display larger yachts, is located at Island Gardens Deep Harbour on Watson Island off the MacArthur Causeway (I-395).

Work with Florida Power and Light has allowed this year’s show to “go green” with no generators on property, according to Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows for Informa Global Exhibitions, who spoke during a boat show luncheon last week.

And a new entrance has been added for visitors entering the show.

To add to the boat show mix is the 79th annual Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) held on Virginia Key at Miami Marine Stadium Park for the fifth year. This year, the two shows are working more closely together.

“It’s important that we work in concert with MIBS,” Flannery said. “Since we can’t show the difference, they need to be viewed as one experience. We refer to it as Boating Week.” This year kicks off the mutual website www.miamiboatingweek.com, and water taxis and shuttle busses are available between the two.

The Miami Yacht Show’s 60-acre display area includes a 67,000-square-foot, climate-controlled on-land pavilion space, which is expected to house more than 200 exhibitors. Two in-water floating cocktail lounges have been added this year.

Motoryachts expected on display at Island Gardens include the 248-foot Lurssen Bella Vita and the 278-foot Silver Yacht Bold.

Both shows run Feb. 13-17, and the Miami Yacht Show has extended its hours to 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 per day and a two-day general admission ticket is $55 per person, Friday through Monday. Prime Time Preview tickets for Thursday are $45.

Superyacht Miami Preview Day admission is $125 on Thursday and $100 for any show day Friday-Monday. Tickets for children age 12 and under are free, and the Windward VIP Experience is $200 per person per day. A combination ticket for Miami Yacht Show and Miami International Boat Show Premier Day are $90 and general admission combination tickets are $50 per day.

In other boat show news, the Superyacht Show Palm Beach will debut this year at the Palm Beach International Boat Show. The invitation-only event is expected to host 10-12 yachts from 180 to 300 feet in length. Informa, the show organizer since 2017, will install temporary docks at the Flagler Museum directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from PBIBS.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show is owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County and managed and produced by Informa. The 35th edition of the show runs March 26-29; the superyacht segment runs March 26-28.

Dorie Cox is editor of The Triton.


