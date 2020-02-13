Boat Show News

MIBS20: Flexiteek funds planting of 1,000 trees

To mark its 20 years in business, Flexiteek, a manufacturer of synthetic teak, has partnered with the World Land Trust (WLT) and its Plant a Tree program, pledging $6.50 for the planting of one tree for every 10m2 of Flexiteek 2G synthetic teak sold worldwide throughout 2020.

One month into their partnership, Flexiteek is set to fund the planting for 1,000 trees in time for the Miami International Boat Show.

Flexiteek’s innovative material is both cooler and lighter than traditional composite decking and distributed globally through a network of over 100 distributors in over 48 countries. Flexiteek projects it will sell more than 80,000 square meters of Flexiteek 2G synthetic teak throughout 2020, providing the funding for more than 8,000 trees to areas including Borneo and Ecuador.