The Triton

Boat Show News

MIBS20: Flexiteek funds planting of 1,000 trees

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

To mark its 20 years in business, Flexiteek, a manufacturer of synthetic teak, has partnered with the World Land Trust (WLT) and its Plant a Tree program, pledging $6.50 for the planting of one tree for every 10m2 of Flexiteek 2G synthetic teak sold worldwide throughout 2020.

One month into their partnership, Flexiteek is set to fund the planting for 1,000 trees in time for the Miami International Boat Show.

Flexiteek’s innovative material is both cooler and lighter than traditional composite decking and distributed globally through a network of over 100 distributors in over 48 countries. Flexiteek projects it will sell more than 80,000 square meters of Flexiteek 2G synthetic teak throughout 2020, providing the funding for more than 8,000 trees to areas including Borneo and Ecuador.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

New shiplift in, construction underway at RMK

New shiplift in, construction underway at RMK

Story and photos by Dorie Cox Construction and upgrades at RMK Merrill-Stevens Shipyard are nearly complete, with a grand reopening of …

| , | 0 Comments
Miami20: Miami Yacht Show covers two locations

Miami20: Miami Yacht Show covers two locations

Yacht crew were on and ready for the second day of the Miami Yacht Show Friday. Larger yachts were on display at Island Gardens Deep …

| , , | 0 Comments
Miami20: Miami Yacht Show opens

Miami20: Miami Yacht Show opens

The Miami Yacht Show opened Thursday to sunny skies and strong breezes in downtown Miami. Yacht crew were on the dock and onboard with …

| , , | 0 Comments
Dive deep for great shipwreck shots

Dive deep for great shipwreck shots

Story and photos by Kevin Davidson How many of you have gone wreck diving and tried to take a few pictures, only to be amazed at how …

| , | 0 Comments

Events