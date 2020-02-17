Boat Show News

MIBS20: Innovation Award winners announced at Miami show

Winners of the 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show Innovation Awards were announced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association and Boating Writers International on Feb. 14. The awards, which recognize groundbreaking new marine products, were presented during the boat show’s annual Innovation Breakfast, held at the Rusty Pelican on Virginia Key.

This year’s program evaluated 71 products across 21 categories, according to an NMMA press release. The judges ultimately selected 18 winners.

The judges committee comprised seven BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment. The committee was co-chaired by Zuzana Prochazka and Ben Stein, and the other judges were Kaylie Jasinski, Alan Jones, Lenny Rudow, Ed Sherman and Alan Wendt.

The winners are:

Boat Care and Maintenance: Finsulate Panama, Finsulate.

“An innovative solution to an age old problem,” stated Jones.

Cabin Cruisers: Cutwater Boats, C-32 CB.

“A lot of engineering went into making a trailerable 32-foot retractable flybridge boat with all of the features included,” stated Jasinski.

Center Console/Walkaround Fishing Boats: Solace Boats, SOLACE Boats 345 Luxury Center Console.

“With a combined 150 years’ experience in the boating business, the judges unanimously agreed we’d never seen this much innovation in a center console,” stated Rudow.

Consumer Electronics/Mobile Applications & Software: Maretron, Maretron N2KView Anchoring.

“For a cruiser who anchors regularly, this brings precision and certainty to the frequently imprecise and stressful task of anchoring,” stated Stein.

Consumer Safety Equipment: ACR Electronics, ACR ResQLink View Personal Locator Beacon.

“When your life is on the line, knowing that your distress signal has been sent and the PLB is working correctly can make all the difference,” stated Stein.

Cuddy Cabin and Bowrider Boats: Sea Ray Boats, SLX-R 400e Outboard.

“Sea Ray’s SLX-R 400e is an example of integrating a series of innovations, including their Fathom E-Power generator-free boat electric system, to make a better boat,” stated Wendt.

Deck Equipment & Hardware: Chaparral Boats, Infinity Power Step.

“It’s an easy way to enjoy relaxing in the water and will be the hottest thing at the sandbar this year,” stated Jones.

Docking & Fendering Equipment: Golden Boat Lifts, Golden Dock Stabilizer.

“A wonderful solution to the age-old problem of a wobbly dock,” stated Sherman.

Electric Motor/Battery Powered Propulsion: Correct Craft, Ingenity Electric Drive System.

“They’ve gone further than anyone to date in bringing a high level of electric propulsion to the tow boat market,” stated Sherman.

Fishing Equipment/Gear and Tackle: GemLux, Coastal Base.

“It’s a great multi-tasking base that allows recreational boaters to install outriggers, rods and sunshades,” stated Jones.

Inboard Engines: Pleasurecraft Marine Engines, PCM Z Series Engines.

“With common service points, catalytic converters, closed cooling, and the ability to run on 89 octane, PCM’s Z series engines are environmentally friendly and provide a wide range of power options,” stated Wendt.

Mechanical & Electrical Systems: Seakeeper Inc., Seakeeper 1.

“This brings the magic of Seakeeper and a stable boat all the way down to a 23-foot boat and makes installation easy,” stated Stein.

Outboard Engines: Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing 450R.

“The first of a new generation of supercharged V8s with mind blowing potential,” stated Jones.

Personal Gear/Soft Goods: Stay Put Systems, Magnetic Coasters.

“There’s no more crying over spilled chardonnay,” stated Prochazka.

Personal Watercraft (PWCs): Hobie Cat, Mirage Drive 360.

“The best in a peddle-style kayak designed for fishing,” stated Rudow.

Propulsion Equipment & Parts: Sharrow Engineering, Sharrow MX1.

“This is a breakthrough prop design that promises lower vibration, increased efficiency and could truly change the industry,” stated Sherman.

Tow Boats: Nautique Boat Co., G23 Paragon.

“With a host of innovative features like a telescoping tower, hull-sides used as a running surface and the ability to literally dial in your ideal surf wake, this boat has it all,” stated Wendt.

Watersport Equipment: International Leisure Products Pro Marine Division, Pup Plank.

“This is a deep, easy entrance for your dog, and it stores and folds easily – a great way to get your dog on board,” stated Jasinski.

For more information, visit nmma.org.

