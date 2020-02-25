Boat Show News

MIBS20: Miami boat show opened with near-record crowds

The 2020 Miami International Boat Show in February drew 82,171 attendees, a 10% drop compared to 2019, which organizers attributed to rainy weather over the weekend.

Organizers noted that opening day saw “near-record crowds”, and early reports from several boat and accessory manufacturers reported strong sales and new buyers in attendance throughout the five-day event.

“We are already looking forward to 2021, returning to Miami Marine Stadium and building off of this year’s best practices to keep our standing as one of the greatest boat shows in the world and a favorite destination for boaters from around the world,” said Larry Berryman, show director and vice president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association, which owns and produces the show.

Next year’s show is scheduled for Feb. 11-15 at Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin on Virginia Key. For more information, visit MiamiBoatShow.com.