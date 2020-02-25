The Triton

Boat Show News

MIBS20: Miami boat show opened with near-record crowds

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 Miami International Boat Show in February drew 82,171 attendees, a 10% drop compared to 2019, which organizers attributed to rainy weather over the weekend. 

Organizers noted that opening day saw “near-record crowds”, and early reports from several boat and accessory manufacturers reported strong sales and new buyers in attendance throughout the five-day event.

“We are already looking forward to 2021, returning to Miami Marine Stadium and building off of this year’s best practices to keep our standing as one of the greatest boat shows in the world and a favorite destination for boaters from around the world,” said Larry Berryman, show director and vice president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association, which owns and produces the show. 

Next year’s show is scheduled for Feb. 11-15 at Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin on Virginia Key. For more information, visit MiamiBoatShow.com.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Recent yacht fires a warning: Know your insurance details

Recent yacht fires a warning: Know your insurance details

By Dorie Cox No one wants to burn through a $20 million loss like the 102-foot M/Y Polar Bear in a San Diego shipyard in 2014. The …

| , | 0 Comments
France, Italy change Med charter VAT laws

France, Italy change Med charter VAT laws

By Sara Ammannati and Camille Penquerch January was a month of significant changes for charter activity in the Mediterranean following …

| , , | 0 Comments
Crew Eye: A successful catch and release, times three

Crew Eye: A successful catch and release, times three

Chef Chris Parthemore, left, and First Mate Tom Robertson at anchor just outside Gustavia, St. Barts, in February. “Tom got the first …

| , | 0 Comments
Triton networks with Lewis Marine

Triton networks with Lewis Marine

Nearly 250 yacht captains, crew and industry folks stopped by Triton Networking with Lewis Marine Supply last night to check out the …

| , | 1 Comment

Events