MIBS20: Thrusters help wakeboard boats maneuver

The Yacht Group has partnered with the Miami International Boat Show to create The Wakeboard Experience Center, a lounge for wakeboard and sport yacht enthusiasts to meet and talk about this rapidly growing sport. The lounge features audio and visual presentations of the athletes, manufacturers, products and events in the world of wakesurfing and wakeboarding.

Miami-based The Yacht Group has created a new division, ez Drive, to import and distribute the externally mounted thruster, which helps control a single engine inboard wakeboard boat, giving it the ability to turn and pick up a swimmer in less than 10 seconds for safer operation and deliver fuel economy of 30%, according to the company.

The Yacht Group CEO Gerald Berton stated that thrusters have now become popular since they provide boat operators greater confidence of control in handling their boats and thereby improve their safety and boating experience.

For more information, visit www.ezDrivethruster.com.