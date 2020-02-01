The Triton

News

National Maritime Center to end walk-in exams

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The National Maritime Center has announced that it will no longer offer walk-in exam services at its Regional Examination Centers. Beginning April 6, all exams must be scheduled at least two business days in advance.

After a mariner has received a letter from the NMC indicating approval to test, he or she can schedule an appointment to take the exam in one of three ways:

All RECs will have two exam periods daily: a 3 1/2-hour morning session and a 3 1/2-hour afternoon session, with a minimum half-hour break between sessions. Specific times are listed on the REC website at www.dco.uscg.mil/nmc/recs/

NMC will allow mariners who finish a module early to take additional modules during an examination period, but will not give additional time to complete the extra modules. Requests for additional modules during a specific exam period must be coordinated with the REC staff at the time of examination.

The agency said there will be no changes to the First Class Pilot examination process. Appointments are recommended for all other services.

Related Posts...
USCG establishes Super Bowl security zone in Biscayne Bay
The U.S. Coast Guard has partnered with federal, state and Read more...
Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness
By Dorie Cox November saw motoryachts Lohengrin, a 161-foot Trinity, Read more...
Iridium authorized to provide GMDSS service
Iridium is now the second mobile satellite system to be Read more...
Numarine sells five XP units
Numarine, a shipyard in Istanbul that builds yachts to 147 Read more...
M/Y Anodyne refit at a standstill at Derecktor
By Lucy Chabot Reed Work on M/Y Anodyne -- a Read more...

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

M/Y Elixir taps yacht crew for Australia bushfire aid

The Australian bushfires sparked the crew of M/Y Elixir, a 180-foot (55m) Amels, to host a Sausage Sizzle fundraiser while docked in …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness

Yacht fires light up crew training, awareness

By Dorie Cox November saw motoryachts Lohengrin, a 161-foot Trinity, and M/Y Reflection, a 107-foot Christensen, go up in flames in a …

| , | 1 Comment
Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Gitana sells; Huntress, Loon listed

Yachts sold M/Y Gitana, a 132-foot (40.2m) Benetti launched in 2017, sold by Merle Wood & Associates broker John Cohen, who …

| , | 0 Comments
Stew Cues: Checklists help interior team stay on task for guest arrivals

Stew Cues: Checklists help interior team stay on task for guest arrivals

Stew Cues: by Alene Keenan At this time of year, season is in full swing. Yachts have moved into position,  and you’ve probably …

| , | 0 Comments