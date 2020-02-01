News

National Maritime Center to end walk-in exams

The National Maritime Center has announced that it will no longer offer walk-in exam services at its Regional Examination Centers. Beginning April 6, all exams must be scheduled at least two business days in advance.

After a mariner has received a letter from the NMC indicating approval to test, he or she can schedule an appointment to take the exam in one of three ways:

Using the Schedule Exam/REC Appointment link on the Examinations page of the NMC website.

Calling the NMC Contact Center at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).

Contacting the NMC Contact Center by chat.

All RECs will have two exam periods daily: a 3 1/2-hour morning session and a 3 1/2-hour afternoon session, with a minimum half-hour break between sessions. Specific times are listed on the REC website at www.dco.uscg.mil/nmc/recs/

NMC will allow mariners who finish a module early to take additional modules during an examination period, but will not give additional time to complete the extra modules. Requests for additional modules during a specific exam period must be coordinated with the REC staff at the time of examination.

The agency said there will be no changes to the First Class Pilot examination process. Appointments are recommended for all other services.