Newport20: Newport show adds Triton as new media sponsor

The Triton has signed up as a media sponsor for the 2020 Newport Charter Show, to be held June 22-25 at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard.

The trade-only show typically features about two dozen luxury yachts available for charter in the United States. The charter-focused event also showcases ancillary goods and services aimed at captains and crew, and hosts a series of industry-focused seminars on destination cruising, maritime law, new products and technology. 

As media sponsor, The Triton will promote the show in the pages of its crew-focused international publication as well as coverage of the show and its events. Yachting magazine, which targets the charter client, is also a media sponsor.

“We are so delighted to have The Triton onboard as one of our media sponsors for the 2020 Newport Charter Yacht Show presented by Helly Hansen Newport,” said Veronica Brown, director of the show, which is owned and organized by the shipyard. “The Triton is such a well-known and respected publication among yacht captains and crew, making them an important and trusted partner for the Charter Show. They have done an amazing job covering the show in the past, and we are happy to continue Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard’s long-running relationship with the magazine. Having [Publisher] Lucy [Reed] and [Editor] Dorie [Cox] here for the show gives us the real-time coverage that we know captains and crew enjoy, and we sincerely appreciate their endorsement and partnership in the show.” 

Helly Hansen Newport, the oldest Helly Hansen licensed store in North America, is presenting sponsor of the show for the fifth straight year and will have its merchandise for sale at the show. Other sponsors include Alexseal Yacht Coatings, Sea Hawk Paints, KVH Industries, and Fore Points Marina.

“This is a great opportunity for us to interact with yacht captains and crew on a different level, as participants in the show,” said Lucy Reed, publisher of The Triton based in Fort Lauderdale. “As the only charter show for vessels of this kind in the United States, we look forward to it every year.”

For more information, click here.

