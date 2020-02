News

NJ hosts winter crew event

Posted on by in Business, Marine

Northrop & Johnson hosted the 2020 Winter Captain and Crew Cocktails on the deck at Yot Bar and Kitchen overlooking the docks at Lauderdale Marine Center on Feb. 6.

About 150 yacht captains, crew and businesses from the Fort Lauderdale yard attended and networked with food, drinks, and live music.

Photos by Dorie Cox and Lucy Reed