The Triton

News

PI Marine, Yachtcomputing merge

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

PI Marine and Yachtcomputing have announced the pending merger of the two companies. The merger will combine the audio-visual technologies of PI Marine with the information technology of Yachtcomputing into a single provider with integrated solutions for yacht owners’ AVIT needs, according to a company press release.

“By merging two high quality and respected specialists in the two niches, we expect to exceed the quality of service and reliability offered by other integrated AVIT providers that have merely branched out to try to cover the full spectrum of technologies,” stated Richard Gionfriddo, general manager of PI Marine.

PI Marine, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Stamford, Connecticut, has provided custom AV system design, integration, installation and support to yachts for more than 12 years.

Yachtcomputing, with offices in Miami and the South of France, has provided wired and wireless network infrastructure, internet access, bandwidth management and customized email hosting to megayachts for more than 20 years. In addition to the installation and configuration of network systems, the company manages and supports the networks of more than 60 yachts worldwide as part of its suite of services.

For more information, visit pimarine.net.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Triton networks with Lewis Marine

Triton networks with Lewis Marine

More than 200 yacht captains, crew and industry folks stopped by Triton Networking with Lewis Marine Supply last night to check out the …

| , | 0 Comments
Dublin’s warm Irish welcome begins with the Dun Laoghaire Marina

Dublin’s warm Irish welcome begins with the Dun Laoghaire Marina

By Alison Gardner During an August visit to Ireland last year, I stopped by the country’s largest marina where superyachts tie up …

| , , | 0 Comments
New shiplift in, construction underway at RMK

New shiplift in, construction underway at RMK

Story and photos by Dorie Cox Construction and upgrades at RMK Merrill-Stevens Shipyard are nearly complete, with a grand reopening of …

| , | 0 Comments
Miami20: Miami Yacht Show covers two locations

Miami20: Miami Yacht Show covers two locations

Yacht crew were on and ready for the second day of the Miami Yacht Show Friday. Larger yachts were on display at Island Gardens Deep …

| , , | 0 Comments