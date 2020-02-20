News

PI Marine, Yachtcomputing merge

Posted on by in Business

PI Marine and Yachtcomputing have announced the pending merger of the two companies. The merger will combine the audio-visual technologies of PI Marine with the information technology of Yachtcomputing into a single provider with integrated solutions for yacht owners’ AVIT needs, according to a company press release.

“By merging two high quality and respected specialists in the two niches, we expect to exceed the quality of service and reliability offered by other integrated AVIT providers that have merely branched out to try to cover the full spectrum of technologies,” stated Richard Gionfriddo, general manager of PI Marine.

PI Marine, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Stamford, Connecticut, has provided custom AV system design, integration, installation and support to yachts for more than 12 years.

Yachtcomputing, with offices in Miami and the South of France, has provided wired and wireless network infrastructure, internet access, bandwidth management and customized email hosting to megayachts for more than 20 years. In addition to the installation and configuration of network systems, the company manages and supports the networks of more than 60 yachts worldwide as part of its suite of services.

For more information, visit pimarine.net.