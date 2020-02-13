The Triton

Singapore show postponed over coronavirus

The Singapore Yacht Show 2020, scheduled for March 19-22, has been postponed until October because of the coronavirus epidemic. 

Andy Treadwell, CEO and founder of the show, posted the following message on the show’s website: “On Friday, 7 February, the Ministry of Health upgraded its Disease Outbreak Response level to Orange, which means we should now all do everything in our power to limit further spread of the virus. We have therefore reluctantly decided to postpone our 10th anniversary edition.”

According to Treadwell, the decision was made in consultation with exhibitors and partners. Exact dates in October are under discussion with the host venue, ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, and will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit singaporeyachtshow.com.

