Spotted in Taiwan

Posted on by in Triton Spotters

The Triton‘s intrepid freelance writer/photographer Tom Serio traveled halfway around the world to the Horizon Yachts 2020 Open House in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in January.

Horizon’s bi-annual event celebrates its global dealer network as well as invites journalists to learn more about how Horizon Yachts are built. As one of three journalists invited from the U.S., Serio was impressed with the research and innovation built into the processes.

“There’s a lot of science that goes into the Horizon applications, and seeing how they utilize it helps to make a better product while reducing environmental impacts.”