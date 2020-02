Editor's Pick

Triton networks with Lewis Marine

More than 200 yacht captains, crew and industry folks stopped by Triton Networking with Lewis Marine Supply last night to check out the renovated storefront, tour the updated warehouse and nibble on tasty barbecue. Representatives from the company’s large yacht-specific concierge service, Supreme Marine, were also on hand to answer questions about the fast-growing provisioning division. Photos by Dorie Cox and Tom Serio