Where in the World

Triton Spotter: Atlanta Boat Show

Posted on by in Triton Spotters

The Triton was spotted at the Atlanta Boat Show in January with David Prince, owner of Grass Shack at Lake Lanier, along with Mike Moulder of Keller Williams Chattahoochee North and several show visitors.

The 58th annual indoor show ran the second week in January in Atlanta, Georgia, with more than 100 seminars and workshops for a range of entry-level boaters and aficionados.