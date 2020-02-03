The Triton

Ward’s CEO begins second term as ABYC chairman

Posted on
Ward Eshleman II, president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale-based Ward’s Marine Electric, began his second term as chairman of the American Boat and Yacht Council board of directors during the organization’s annual meeting in New Orleans in January. 

Eshleman has been a member of ABYC since 1981, according to a company press release. His volunteer service to the organization started as a member of the electrical primary technical committee, for which he has served as committee chair for the past 10 years. Eshleman has also served on the technical board, as well as on the board of directors.

“We are extremely fortunate and grateful for the time Ward is dedicating to ABYC and boating safety,” stated ABYC President John Adey.

ABYC is a nonprofit, member organization that develops voluntary global safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance and repair of recreational boats. 

Ward’s Marine Electric is a family-owned business founded in 1950. For more information, visit wardsmarine.com.

