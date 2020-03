Where in the World

Triton Spotter: Miami Beach

Posted on by in Triton Spotters

Stew Vanessa Vaporis sent a Triton Spotter from Sunset Harbour Yacht Club in Miami Beach.

She works on the 95-foot Sunseeker M/Y Persistence and loves taking a peek out the window while on the job.

“From whatever toilet I scrub — and there are a lot of them — I have a great view,” she said. “Even when I’m steaming clothes, I look out and think, ‘That’s why I do what I do.’ ”