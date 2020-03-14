Where in the World

Amels launches first in line of six this spring

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

The 205-foot (62.5m) Amels 206 rolled out in February as the first spring launch of the year for Dutch yacht builders Amels and Damen. The Amels Limited Editions yacht is one of six new builds that the yard expects to deliver to their owners in time for the summer season.

“Everyone’s done an exceptional job, particularly on the finish, which you can really appreciate now that she’s outside,” stated build Capt. Fraser Gow. “We’re all very excited to commence sea trials and commissioning of all her systems ahead of delivery.”

The Amels 206 has a volume of 1,161 GT. Exterior designer Tim Heywood worked in collaboration with the owner and the Amels design team, while Laura Sessa teamed up with the Amels team to create the yacht’s interiors, according to a company press release.

This year, the yacht builder will deliver three new build Amels yachts, two Damen SeaXplorers and a Damen yacht support vessel.