Editor's Pick

Andrews Avenue Bridge openings restricted

A two-hour advance notification is now required to open the Andrews Avenue Bridge over the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. through late April because of a barge that is on-site for painting, according to the city of Fort Lauderdale website.

To request an opening, boaters should contact the bridge tender via marine UHF Channel 9.

The bridge will be closed to motorists between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, and Monday, March 9, as crews work in the center lanes over the bridge’s movable span as part of a county renovation project. Pedestrian access will be maintained over the bridge at all times. Once the project has been completed, the bridge will be storm-resistant, more reliable and quieter, according to Broward County officials.

For more information, visit broward.org/streets.