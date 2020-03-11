The Triton

News

Antifouling coating earns certification

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Sea Hawk’s triple biocide antifouling coating Colorkote has earned Lloyd’s Register Certification based on its product quality standards, according to a press release from Sea Hawk’s parent company, New Nautical Coatings. 

Colorkote provides boat owners and marine service professionals a hull-coating solution that delivers world-class efficacy in deterring marine growth. The paint incorporates triple biocide antifouling power, multi-season longevity, low-leaching properties, and universal hull compatibility.

Because Colorkote is cuprous oxide-free, it can be applied to any hull type without the effects of galvanic corrosion — sometimes referred to as dissimilar metal corrosion – when cuprous oxide in antifouling paint reacts with aluminum or steel/iron hulls, causing these hull types to corrode prematurely.

Colorkote is made in the U.S.A. and available in bright white, deep black, blue, red, green and yellow through Sea Hawk-authorized distributors and retailers worldwide.

Family-owned and operated New Nautical Coatings and the Sea Hawk brand were established in 1978 in Clearwater, Florida. The company’s product line of application-specific marine coating products – including antifouling systems, primers, solvents, and resins – now serve a global market. For more information, visit seahawkpaints.com. 

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

By Dorie Cox and Lucy Chabot Reed Charter yacht crew on more than 20 boats worked hard to prepare boats, set up for display and to …

| , | 0 Comments
Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

By Dorie Cox Capt. Christopher Monroe expected his new job to feel unfamiliar. At 49 years old, he had made a significant course …

| , | 0 Comments
Engineer’s Angle: Rush of repairs courts disaster

Engineer’s Angle: Rush of repairs courts disaster

Engineer's Angle: JD Anson Many times during repairs, engineers are rushed to complete the task and get the system running again. …

| , | 0 Comments
March networking draws in yacht industry with Sirocco

March networking draws in yacht industry with Sirocco

More than 225 yacht captains, crew and industry professionals joined us for Triton Networking with Sirocco Marine last night. Our …

| , | 0 Comments