Antifouling coating earns certification

Sea Hawk’s triple biocide antifouling coating Colorkote has earned Lloyd’s Register Certification based on its product quality standards, according to a press release from Sea Hawk’s parent company, New Nautical Coatings.
Colorkote provides boat owners and marine service professionals a hull-coating solution that delivers world-class efficacy in deterring marine growth. The paint incorporates triple biocide antifouling power, multi-season longevity, low-leaching properties, and universal hull compatibility.
Because Colorkote is cuprous oxide-free, it can be applied to any hull type without the effects of galvanic corrosion — sometimes referred to as dissimilar metal corrosion – when cuprous oxide in antifouling paint reacts with aluminum or steel/iron hulls, causing these hull types to corrode prematurely.
Colorkote is made in the U.S.A. and available in bright white, deep black, blue, red, green and yellow through Sea Hawk-authorized distributors and retailers worldwide.
Family-owned and operated New Nautical Coatings and the Sea Hawk brand were established in 1978 in Clearwater, Florida. The company’s product line of application-specific marine coating products – including antifouling systems, primers, solvents, and resins – now serve a global market. For more information, visit seahawkpaints.com.