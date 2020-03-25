Editor's Pick

April issue now available exclusively online

By Lucy Chabot Reed

Due to distribution challenges related to COVID-19, the April edition of The Triton is now available exclusively in a digital version.

Here’s what you can find in the April edition:

Triton Editor Dorie Cox talked to yacht crew around the world to get a sense of how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic, and most are making tough choices to get where they need to be and sit tight until things settle down.

But with deadlines such as surveys and charters looming, several have had to get creative.

In a prescient move, Cox asked captains at our monthly From the Bridge lunch how they handle things when the owner cancels trips. While it seems simple on the surface, it often means more work for the crew.

And the International Superyacht Society’s Captains Committee has released its first report, which tackles the topic of fatigue among yacht captains and their crew.(These two stories are only available in our full digital edition today and will be posted on our website in the coming days and weeks.)

This month’s edition also has all the photos and news from the inaugural Bahamas Charter Show, the second annual Cotton Crews Olympics, and marina updates around the globe.

Catch up on all your Triton news in a downloadable form you can read offline, or in our nifty digital format for reading online.

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and owner of The Triton. Comments are welcome below.