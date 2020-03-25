The Triton

Editor's Pick

April issue now available exclusively online

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

By Lucy Chabot Reed

Due to distribution challenges related to COVID-19, the April edition of The Triton is now available exclusively in a digital version.

Here’s what you can find in the April edition:

  • Triton Editor Dorie Cox talked to yacht crew around the world to get a sense of how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic, and most are making tough choices to get where they need to be and sit tight until things settle down.
    But with deadlines such as surveys and charters looming, several have had to get creative.
  • In a prescient move, Cox asked captains at our monthly From the Bridge lunch how they handle things when the owner cancels trips. While it seems simple on the surface, it often means more work for the crew.
  • And the International Superyacht Society’s Captains Committee has released its first report, which tackles the topic of fatigue among yacht captains and their crew.(These two stories are only available in our full digital edition today and will be posted on our website in the coming days and weeks.)
  • This month’s edition also has all the photos and news from the inaugural Bahamas Charter Show, the second annual Cotton Crews Olympics, and marina updates around the globe.

Catch up on all your Triton news in a downloadable form you can read offline, or in our nifty digital format for reading online.

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and owner of The Triton. Comments are welcome below.

Share This Post

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

April issue now available exclusively online

April issue now available exclusively online

By Lucy Chabot Reed Due to distribution challenges related to COVID-19, the April edition of The Triton is now available exclusively in …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

By Dorie Cox This is a glimpse into what yacht captains and crew are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Very little has stayed the same …

| , | 1 Comment
Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

Monaco Marine shuts down shipyards

In response to concerns about the safety of employees, clients and crew during the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as the shutdown of …

| , | 0 Comments
Yacht crew with B1/B2 visas excluded from US entry ban

Yacht crew with B1/B2 visas excluded from US entry ban

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has clarified that the travel ban on foreign nationals who were in Europe up to 14 days prior to their …

| , | 4 Comments