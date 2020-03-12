Where in the World

Astilleros de Mallorca joins IGY network

The shipyard Astilleros de Mallorca, located in Palma de Mallorca, is now a member of the IGY Anchor Club Strategic Partnership network.

Astilleros de Mallorca is a full-service shipyard that services more than 250 vessels of up to 393 feet (120m) per year. It works with a network of preferred subcontractors and a dedicated project management team.

This strategic partnership builds on IGY Marinas’ first official season for IGY Sète Marina in Sète, France, and the company’s recent announcement that IGY Malaga Marina in Malaga, Spain, is joining the IGY portfolio.

IGY Marinas serves more than 9,000 unique vessels and about 100,000 customers each year across its global 18-marina portfolio.

“IGY is thrilled to launch this strategic partnership with such a respected leader in the repair and refit sector,” stated Bert Fowles, vice president of sales and marketing for IGY Marinas.

