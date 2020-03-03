Boat Show News

Bahamas20: Crew themes carry inaugural show

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-three yachts were on display last week for the inaugural Bahamas Charter Show in Nassau, each one going all out with a theme that carried through costumes, decorations, snacks and beverages.

The 145-foot (44m) M/Y Relentless created a rabbit hole and inflated costumes to go with its Alice in Wonderland theme. And several yachts, including the 130-foot (39m) Sweet Escape and the 120-foot (36m) Lady Victoria, embraced the Bahamas with themes from Independence Day to Junkanoo.

The show spilled over two marinas — Nassau Yacht Haven and Bay Street Marina — over two days of showings and two days of pre- and post-show broker days including tours of local marinas, speakers with local knowledge, and parties.

Other yacht crew photographed include Baba’s, Amarula Sun, Claire, At Last, Haven, Murphy’s Law, Starship, Bella Contessa, Alexandra Jane, Beachfront, Vida Boa, Quintessa, Equinox, and Halcyon Seas.

Photos by Dorie Cox