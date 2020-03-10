Boat Show News

Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

By Dorie Cox and Lucy Chabot Reed

Charter yacht crew on more than 20 boats worked hard to prepare boats, set up for display and to create detailed themes to highlight charter yachts in the Bahamas for the first Bahamas Charter Show in late February. Eighteen boats over 80 feet in length were visited by charter brokers in Nassau Yacht Haven and Bay Street Marina in Nassau, Bahamas on Feb. 26 to March 1.

“This show took on a mind of its own,” said Capt. Steve Feldman of M/Y Starship. “It is its own entity between the Miami and Palm Beach shows and is absolutely good for this time of year. We’ve seen lots of new faces.”

The yacht had recently redone the sky lounge and by the second day, the show had netted two brokers with interested clients.

Capt. Blake Sellers on M/Y Haven saw many new brokers at the show and said it was worth all of the effort.

“We would do it again,” he said.

Timing for the show is just right, said Capt. FC Lubbe of M/Y Equinox, which is based in the Bahamas year-round.

“This is a good time of year; we’re not too busy,” he said. “We’re busiest in July through August, and this is good to book for this year.”

The yacht saw quality brokers, including several new faces, he said.

M/Y Sweet Escape also saw several new brokers onboard, according to Capt. Don King. His crew was up early in the morning to prepare a Bahamian theme for broker tours. Happy with the broker participation, he wondered if the show could be scheduled in mid-January before the Miami Yacht Show to optimize a spring break audience.

M/Y Vida Boa typically spends seven months a year in the Bahamas, and Capt. Ian Shaw said although the yacht had a charter lined up before the show, a couple of contracts were in the works were solidified during the show.

“This show is one of the up-and-coming places to be,” said Capt. Bill Kurtz of M/Y Bella Contessa, which stays in the Bahamas each year until November.

“Maybe have the show a little earlier, when it’s slower, like January,” he said.

The show was organized by Worldwide Boat, with Sanaa Vohra at the lead.

“We plan to do it again next year,” Vohra said. “The feedback was that it was different, well-planned and the logistics were good. People really like the private transportation between venues.”

More than 50 brokers from about 40 brokerages attended the event, including Shannon McCoy, a broker with Worth Avenue Yachts in Fort Lauderdale.

“I think it’s great to fly 40 minutes and see 23 boats,” McCoy said. “And I never get tired of the Bahamas.”

Worth Avenue featured M/Y Haven in the show. McCoy prefers a show like this in the Bahamas versus traveling to Antigua. It is a way to support the Bahamas and, for Florida brokers, it is closer, safer, and easier to get around, she said.

The four-day event included marina tours and several parties. The final fun day on boats had to be changed to a day at the pool due to high winds. For more information, visit bahamaschartershow.com. To see our photo gallery from the show, click here.

Dorie Cox is editor and Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher of The Triton.