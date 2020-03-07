The Triton

Benetti launches 70m FB273

The Benetti shipyard in Livorno has launched FB273, a 229-foot (70m) custom yacht with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. The six-deck exterior was designed by Benetti, working in collaboration with the owner, while the interiors were designed by Laura Pomponi and her team.

The yacht includes a variable geometry swimming pool – the first ever installed on a Benetti. A special system varies the pool’s depth for use by adults or children, and the bottom becomes part of the main deck when fully raised. 

The upper deck is dedicated to the owner, while guests are accommodated on the lower deck in six double cabins amidships. Crew quarters are in the bow and the captain’s cabin is next to the bridge.

FB273 is fitted with two 2,400 hp Caterpillar engines that drive the yacht to a top speed of 17 knots and give it a range of 5,000nm at a cruising speed of 12 knots.

