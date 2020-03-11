News

Benetti Yachtmaster coming to Key Largo

Posted on by in Business

The second stage of the 20th edition of Benetti Yachtmaster will be held April 22-24 at Baker’s Key Resort on Key Largo, Florida.

More than 230 attendees, including 102 captains, 21 crew members, 16 surveyors, 12 owner representatives and 34 partners, attended the first stage of this year’s edition on Feb. 19-21 at the W Hotel in Barcelona.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Benetti Yachtmaster, a new format was introduced, as revealed by Benedetta Moreno, Benetti Global head of marketing and communication.

Benetti’s aim this year was to balance networking opportunities and time for fun with structured learning sessions promoted by the shipyard’s personnel.