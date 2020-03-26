News

Chart corrections stopped, reduced

Posted on

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, some hydrographic offices are not producing Notice to Mariners, according to a press release from Da Gama Maritime, which reports the following:

France: The French Hydrographic Office (SHOM) stopped updates effective March 18 to its products until further notice, including Notice to Mariners, SNC New Editions and ENC updates. France will use navigational area warnings to issue the most critical navigational information. Caution is advised when navigating using products from admiralty services that use French data.

Philippines: The Philippines Hydrographic Office reports that due to a quarantine for the island of Luzon, the NAMRIA – Hydrography Branch will stop its regular activities until further notice. Navigational Warnings and monthly Notice to Mariners will still be promulgated.

For more information, visit dgmaritime.com.