Crew’s Mess: Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Bread

Crew’s Mess: by Capt. John Wampler

This variation on jalapeño poppers works great as a creative party appetizer, a quick meal or a hearty snack. It’s simple to prepare and present, requires minimal baking, and can be made in advance, then heated to serve.

Ingredients

18 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup grated cheddar

1 cup grated mozzarella

3 jalapenos, finely diced

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 baguettes

Bacon rashers

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375 F.

In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos and pepper.

Cut each baguette in half lengthwise and scoop out some of the insides. Save for breadcrumbs.

Fill each cavity with the cheese mix, then place the top half of the baguette on top of the bottom half.

Arrange bacon flat on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Top with one baguette and wrap, herringbone-style, with the bacon.

Repeat with other baguettes.

Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until bacon is cooked and golden brown.

Enjoy.

Capt. John Wampler (yachtaide.com) has worked on yachts for more than 30 years. His recipes are casual enough for anyone to prepare. Comments on this column are welcome below.