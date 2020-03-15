The Triton

Career

Crew’s Mess: Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Bread

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Crew’s Mess: by Capt. John Wampler

This variation on jalapeño poppers works great as a creative party appetizer, a quick meal or a hearty snack. It’s simple to prepare and present, requires minimal baking, and can be made in advance, then heated to serve.

Ingredients

  • 18 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup grated cheddar
  • 1 cup grated mozzarella
  • 3 jalapenos, finely diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 baguettes
  • Bacon rashers

Preparation

  • Preheat oven to 375 F.
  • In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapenos and pepper. 
  • Cut each baguette in half lengthwise and scoop out some of the insides. Save for breadcrumbs.
  • Fill each cavity with the cheese mix, then place the top half of the baguette on top of the bottom half.
  • Arrange bacon flat on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  • Top with one baguette and wrap, herringbone-style, with the bacon.
  • Repeat with other baguettes.
  • Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until bacon is cooked and golden brown.

Enjoy.

Capt. John Wampler (yachtaide.com) has worked on yachts for more than 30 years. His recipes are casual enough for anyone to prepare. Comments on this column are welcome below.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

PBIBS20: Palm Beach boat show postponed; superyacht show cancelled

PBIBS20: Palm Beach boat show postponed; superyacht show cancelled

The 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show has been "postponed until further notice" due to "global health concerns" in …

| , , | 0 Comments
Triton Networking returns to GMT — POSTPONED

Triton Networking returns to GMT — POSTPONED

In light of health concerns for crowds, this Triton Networking event has been postponed. A new date will be announced in the coming weeks. …

| , | 0 Comments
Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

Bahamas20: Inaugural show highlights Bahamas charter yachts, crew

By Dorie Cox and Lucy Chabot Reed Charter yacht crew on more than 20 boats worked hard to prepare boats, set up for display and to …

| , | 0 Comments
Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

Course change from 506-foot ship to 120 yacht

By Dorie Cox Capt. Christopher Monroe expected his new job to feel unfamiliar. At 49 years old, he had made a significant course …

| , | 0 Comments