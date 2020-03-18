Where in the World

Damen launches Blue Ocean support vessel

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

Damen recently launched Blue Ocean, its latest 182-foot (55.5m) yacht support vessel, at its shipyard in Antalya, Turkey. The eighth launch of the yard’s YS 5009 design, the 499GT vessel will be available for delivery this spring.

YS 5009s feature a 50-square-meter aft adventure center/dive center accessed via the swim platform. A 12-metric-ton deck crane along with 240 square meters of deck space allow for efficient lifting operations of equipment such as submersibles and tenders up to 49 feet (15m) long. In addition, Blue Ocean comes ready for installation of a stern A-frame lifting rig.

Also, according to a company press release, Blue Ocean is the first yacht support vessel built with a main deck hangar that can be used for submersible and dive operations, or as a vehicle garage/workshop.

Blue Ocean is capable of speeds above 20 knots, with a range of 5,000nm at 10 knots. There are accommodations for up to eight crew, and extra room for four staff, pilots, security personnel or guides. The vessel also features a reduced draught of 10 feet (3m).

For more information, visit yacht-support.nl.